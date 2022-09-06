PICTURE SPECIAL: Incredible turnout for Golf Classic for Offaly GAA in Dublin

Almost fifty teams took part in a golf classic at Palmerstown House which was organised by the Offaly Association in Dublin and raised over €25,000 for the Offaly County Board. See this week's Midland and Tullamore Tribune for full report.
Cara Greville from Ballycumber, is hoping to study medicine at UCD. She worked hard and got a massive 613 points in her Leaving Cert
L. to r. Julie Spollen, Jackie Lynch (holding an original portrait of Susan Mitchell), Mary O'Donoghue, Karen Grey and Rosalind Fanning.
