Offaly GAA Results so far this weekend
It has already been a very busy weekend on the playing fields around Offaly. Here are all the results from Friday and Saturday's games
Senior Hurling Championship Group 1
Birr 0-22 Clodiagh Gaels 0-12 CLICK FOR REPORT
Senior Hurling Championship Group 2
Belmont 1-21 Ballinamere 2-15 CLICK FOR REPORT
Coolderry 1-15 Shinrone 1-16 CLICK FOR REPORT
Senior B Hurling Championship
Birr 1-24 Kilcormac-Killoughey 3-16
Clara 0-19 Tullamore 1-15
Drumcullen 1-16 Lusmagh 1-17
Junior Hurling Championship Group 1
Carrig & Riverstown 0-18 Kinnitty 0-15
Shamrocks 2-7 Ballyskenagh-Killavilla 4-22
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1
Shinrone (con) Crinkill w/o
Minor Football Championship
Rhode 4-17 Edednerry 3-8
Clara 1-7 Kilcormac-Killoughey 5-8
Na Fianna 1-2 Tullamore 7-20
Gracefiled 0-5 St Vincent's 8-19
Shamrocks 3-9 Ballinamere Durrow 4-11
