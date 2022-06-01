IRELAND WEATHER: Temperatures set to climb with Met Eireann forecasting glorious weather for Bank Holiday weekend

It's time to break out the factor 50 for the June Bank Holiday weekend with Met Eireann forecasting that temperatures are set to climb into the 20s with dry and warm weather on the way as high pressure builds over Ireland.

While Met Eireann says in its latest forecast that there is some uncertainty in the details for Saturday and Sunday, current indications suggest that they will be dry and warm days with good spells of sunshine.

It's also looking good for Sunday with Met Eireann forecasting 'good sunny spells'.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will be dry on Thursday morning with some early sunshine, before becoming mostly cloudy. Showery rain will develop in Atlantic counties during the morning, gradually moving across the country during the day, turning heavy locally in north and east later in the afternoon. The rain will reach the east in the evening with parts of the southeast staying dry until early night. Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 17 degrees, best values in the east and southeast, with light variable winds.

Showery rain will become mostly confined to the eastern half of the country early on Thursday night before clearing into the Irish Sea towards morning. Drier conditions with clear spells will follow in the clearance from the rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light variable breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, a good deal of cloud is expected over Ireland on Friday with scattered showers though there will be some sunny spells. Some showers will be heavy with a chance of thundery downpours leading to surface water flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly light northeasterly breezes.

Early on Friday night, the showers will die away leaving a largely dry and clear night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light breezes.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday, there is some uncertainty in the details but current indications suggest that they will be warm and dry days with good spells of sunshine for most though there is a chance of some showers, mainly in the south and southeast where it will be slightly cloudier.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees generally, coolest along eastern coasts due to light to moderate onshore winds but possibly getting into the low 20's in parts of the southwest and west. Dry with long clear spells during the night with temperatures not falling below 7 to 10 degrees.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Bank Holiday Monday says that the day will be largely dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees, possible reaching 21 degrees, in light southwest breezes