Gardai investigating murder of Ashling Murphy issue renewed appeal for information on bike
Gardai investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy in Tullamore on Wednesday have renewed their appeal for information on a distinctive bike.
A man who had been detained and questioned in relation to the murder was released without charge on Thursday night with gardai saying he had been eliminated from their enquiries.
Investigating Gardaí are this morning renewing their appeal for information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/ green front forks.
They are also appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, on Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Gardai appeal for information on bike as man remains detained in connection with murder of young woman in Tullamore
