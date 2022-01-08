Search

08 Jan 2022

Offaly Senior Hurling team announced for Walsh Cup clash with Galway

Offaly put strongest foot forward for Christy Ring Cup semi-final

Offaly forward Brian Duignan

Reporter:

Reporter

The Offaly team for the Walsh Cup clash with Galway on Sunday in Ballinasloe has been announced. 

Tickets for the game have sold out with just 2,000 people supporters going to be at the game which throws in at 2pm

There have been a number of changes to the Offaly panel for 2022. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE CHANGES TO THE PANEL

The Offaly team for the Galway game is as follows

1: Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry)

2: Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Geals)
3: Ciaran Burke (Durrow)
4: David King (Coolderry)

5: Conor Molloy (Coolderry)
6: Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's)
7: Killian Sampson (Shinrone)

8: Ross Ravenhill (Durrow)
9: Leon Fox (Belmont)

10: Eoghan Cahill (Birr)
11: Jason Sampson (Shinrone)
12: Adrian Cleary (Shinrone)

13: John Murphy (Ballinamere)
14: Brian Duignan (Durrow)
15: David Nally (Belmont)

Kenny on fire as superb St Rynagh's win All-Ireland Final

Battling Offaly not quite strong enough for experimental Dubs

Goals the difference as battling Shamrocks lose out in Leinster Final

Click on the links to read more from the Offaly Express

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media