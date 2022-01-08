Offaly Senior Hurling team announced for Walsh Cup clash with Galway

Offaly forward Brian Duignan
The Offaly team for the Walsh Cup clash with Galway on Sunday in Ballinasloe has been announced.
Tickets for the game have sold out with just 2,000 people supporters going to be at the game which throws in at 2pm
There have been a number of changes to the Offaly panel for 2022. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THE CHANGES TO THE PANEL
The Offaly team for the Galway game is as follows
1: Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry)
2: Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Geals)
3: Ciaran Burke (Durrow)
4: David King (Coolderry)
5: Conor Molloy (Coolderry)
6: Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's)
7: Killian Sampson (Shinrone)
8: Ross Ravenhill (Durrow)
9: Leon Fox (Belmont)
10: Eoghan Cahill (Birr)
11: Jason Sampson (Shinrone)
12: Adrian Cleary (Shinrone)
13: John Murphy (Ballinamere)
14: Brian Duignan (Durrow)
15: David Nally (Belmont)
