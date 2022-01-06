Search

06 Jan 2022

Huge funding for two town regeneration projects in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

Two Offaly projects have received significant funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF). 

A total of €2,695,808 in funding has been allocated for the two landmark regeneration projects. 

The successful Offaly projects are:

Edenderry Regeneration Phase II - €2.15 million: This significant investment will turn a major derelict site in the town centre into a state-of-the-art community centre, providing for a community library, as well as leisure and cultural facilities.

Ferbane Regeneration - €546,400: This project is for planning and design works to revitalise Ferbane through redevelopment of key sites including the purchase of a vacant secondary school and lands to develop a multi-purpose community and enterprise hub. Plans will also include the reuse of the existing Library and Heritage Centre.

Welcoming the funding announcement Deputy Brian Cowen said, “delighted to retain influence with my Government colleagues to progress these worthwhile projects and investments in the respective communities. I have worked in conjunction with local councilors, Eamon Dooley and Peter Ormand in Ferbane and councilors Robert McDermott and Eddie Fitzpatrick in Edenderry respectively to ensure these projects get the recognition they need. 

Minister Pippa Hackett also welcomed the funding stating, “regenerating our landmark buildings and keeping them in use makes good sense as we prioritise town centres. It’s a crying shame to see them going derelict so I’m delighted to see projects in my constituency included in this funding.

"I’m delighted that Edenderry is to get a new community library, which will also provide opportunities for future development of community, leisure and cultural facilities. The vacant secondary school in Ferbane will be developed, along with the reuse of the existing Library and Heritage Centre. This is all very good news for Laois and Offaly.

“Both Edenderry and Ferbane will benefit hugely from this significant investment and I look forward to seeing the projects completed.”

