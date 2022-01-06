Search

06 Jan 2022

Offaly's Anna chops off her locks to raise funds for charity

ANNA

Anna Young measures her long hair before it's cut off for charity

Anna Young, a young lady from Mucklagh who attends Mucklagh NS, has had her long locks cut and donated to the Rapunzel foundation.

A total of €250 was also donated to Offaly Hospice. Anna's locks were cut by by Roseabella hair salon, Tullamore.

This is the second time this caring young lady from Mucklagh has donated her hair. The first time was to The Princess Trust around 24 months ago but Anna chose Rapunzel this time as it’s an Irish based charity.

