REVEALED: Offaly comedian's dance partner revealed for RTE's  Dancing with the Stars

RTÉ has revealed the names of the final six couples for series five of Dancing with the Stars which returns this Sunday night at 6.30 pm to RTÉ One.
Offaly comedian Neil Delamere has been paired with Kylee Vincent. Comedian Neil and returning dancer Kylee are sure to entertain when they take to the floor. Kylee was most recently teamed with Fr Ray Kelly for the last series of the show. Kylee and Neil will find themselves competing against her husband Stephen Vincent, paired with Ellen Keane.
