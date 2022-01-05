Ticket details for Offaly's opening games in the O'Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup
Ticket details have been revealed for Offaly's opening games in the O'Byrne Cup and Walsh Cup this weekend.
The Offaly footballers open the year against Dublin in the O'Byrne Cup in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park on Saturday at 2pm while the the hurlers travel to Ballinasloe on Sunday to take on Galway at 2pm.
Entry to both games is by ticket only with tickets costing €10. U-14s are free and do not need a ticket.
If you are heading to the games, you can purchase your tickets in advance by CLICKING HERE.
Tickets can also be bought through this link for Shamrocks Leinster Club Junior Hurling Final clash with Mooncoin. Tickets for that game are €15 and it takes place on Saturday in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny.
