Offaly stars help DCU land Colleges Division 1 football title

Three Offaly players were to the fore as DCU landed the Division 1 senior football league colleges title on Tuesday with after they edged out NUI Galway in Tubberclair by 0-16 to 1-7.
Offaly players Jack Bryant, Bill Carroll and Shane Tierney who were on the DCU side.
There were also Offaly players on the NUIG panel, Rory Egan, David Dempsey and Cathal Donoghue.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.