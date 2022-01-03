Search

03 Jan 2022

Road works starting on busy Offaly starting this week will continue until mid February

A busy road in in Offaly is set to close from Tuesday, December 4 until the middle of February for works.

Roadworks are due to commence on Tuesday along the R401-3 between Edenderry and Clonbullogue close to the Edenderry Power Station. The works are being carried out on behalf of Bord Na Mona in connection with the Cloncreen Windfarm.

Works to install ducting across the R401-3 are proposed to take place from Tuesday, January 4 to Thursday, January 6 inclusive. A stop go system will be in place. 

Works will continue off the road but with construction plant crossing the road, from within Bord na Mona lands, between the January 12 and January 17 inclusive. 

Works will then resume along the road from Monday, January 17 until Friday, February 11 inclusive. A traffic management plan will again be in place.

