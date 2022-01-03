Plans for 'visually obtrusive' telecommunications structure in Offaly blocked

Plans for 'visually intrusive' telecommunications structure in Offaly blocked. FILE PIC
Plans for a news telecommunications structure in Offaly have been blocked as it has been deemed to be 'visually obtrusive'.
Hibernian Cellular Networks had sought permission to build the 36 metre high lattice structure in the townland of Knockhill and Drinagh near Kilcormac. The plan was for the structure to carry antennas and dishes.
However the structure will not be built after Offaly County Council denied planning permission.
In rejecting permission, Offaly County Council said the development would be 'out of character and visually obtrusive' in a rural area.
The local authority said the proposed site is located within a 'Key Scenic View and Prospects' and the development would conflict with this status. It also said the structure would 'unduly injure the visual amenities of the area' and 'would militate against the preservation of the rural character and attractiveness of the area'.
