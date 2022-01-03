Couple stopped in Offaly claimed hospital visit was reason for breaking Level 5 restrictions
A couple told a Detective Guard who stopped them that they broke Level 5 Covid restrictions because they were visiting a relative in hospital, the December 22 sitting of Tullamore Court was told.
The defendants were Rachel Connors and Laurence Ward, both of 68 Fahy Gardens, Loughrea. They were summonsed for “Movement of Persons” on the N52 Ballynasragh Tullamore on March 13, 2021.
Detective Garda Rory Heffernan told the court that the couple had broken the temporary regulation brought in under the 1947 Health Act which referred to a 5km zone from one's home.
“The defendants told me that they were visiting an uncle in Tullamore Hospital and that he was dying. I made enquiries and was told by the hospital that there was no such person present.” Judge Staines convicted and fined the defendants €100 each.
