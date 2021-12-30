Search

30 Dec 2021

Plans unveiled for extension to popular pub in Offaly

Plans unveiled for extension to popular pub in Offaly

Plans unveiled for extension to popular pub in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Plans have been unveiled for an extension to a popular pub in Offaly.

Danny Gleeson is set to seek permission from Offaly County Council for the development on Main Street in Ferbane. 

The development will consist of extension and modification of existing pub by creating access from the current premises to the adjacent unused shop unit.

As part of the plans, permission will be sought for a change of use of the former drapery shop to licenced premises.

Renewed call for full investigation into bombing which took the life of Offaly teenager

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse plans for large housing development in Tullamore

The plans also include a reconfiguration and upgrade of the existing ladies and gents toilets and an upgrade and configuration of a former ground floor living space into kitchen and preparation area with storage and staff facilities.

An application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media