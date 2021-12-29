Appeal lodged against decision to refuse plans for large housing development in Tullamore

An appeal has been lodged against a decision by Offaly County Council to refuse plans for a large housing development in Tullamore.

The local authority refused to give permission for the construction of 99 residential dwellings on the Arden Road, Tullamore.

The application sought to build a mixture of apartments, terrace, detached and semi-detached two, three, four and five-bedroom houses. There was also provision for a creche to cater for 50 children in the plan with a maximum of 30 car parking spaces. The application was in the name of Joseph Doorley.

In relation to the development, the council said it was the objective of Offaly County Council to support the development of ''employment zones'' at Arden Road in Tullamore to cater for the expansion of the Midland Regional Hospital and its continued development as a Teaching/University Hospital, and or a Bio-Technology Park with linkages to the hospital.

That decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala and a decision is due by the end of April.

A separate development for 60 dwellings at Arden made by Sheila Doorley was also refused by Offaly County Council.