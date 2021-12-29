Search

29 Dec 2021

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse plans for large housing development in Tullamore

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse plans for large housing development in Tullamore

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse plans for large housing development in Tullamore

Reporter:

Reporter

An appeal has been lodged against a decision by Offaly County Council to refuse plans for a large housing development in Tullamore. 

The local authority refused to give permission for the construction of 99 residential dwellings on the Arden Road, Tullamore. 

The application sought to build a mixture of apartments, terrace, detached and semi-detached two, three, four and five-bedroom houses. There was also provision for a creche to cater for 50 children in the plan with a maximum of 30 car parking spaces.  The application was in the name of Joseph Doorley.

In relation to the development, the council said it was the objective of Offaly County Council to support the development of ''employment zones'' at Arden Road in Tullamore to cater for the expansion of the Midland Regional Hospital and its continued development as a Teaching/University Hospital, and or a Bio-Technology Park with linkages to the hospital.

That decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala and a decision is due by the end of April. 

A separate development for 60 dwellings at Arden made by Sheila Doorley was also refused by Offaly County Council. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media