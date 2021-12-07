Search

07 Dec 2021

Former Offaly star on fire again as Slaughtneil claim yet more silverware

Joint captains Tina Bradley and Louise Dougan raise the Ulster trophy for Slaughtneil_

A former Offaly camogie star was on fire last weekend as Derry side Slaughtneil added more silverware to an already incredible collection. 

Tina Bradley (Hannon) scored 1-6 of Slaughtneil's 1-12 as they won the 2020 Ulster Senior Club Camogie Final defeating Loughgiel of Antrim. The all important goa came early in the game when the Derry side were playing against the wind. 

Slaughtneil have been all but unbeatable at county, provincial and All-Ireland level in recent years winning three national titles in a row from 2017 to 2019 with Tina playing a key role in many of those games.

Tina also tasted All-Ireland success with Offaly winning Junior and Intermediate titles.

