Former Offaly star on fire again as Slaughtneil claim yet more silverware

Joint captains Tina Bradley and Louise Dougan raise the Ulster trophy for Slaughtneil_
A former Offaly camogie star was on fire last weekend as Derry side Slaughtneil added more silverware to an already incredible collection.
Tina Bradley (Hannon) scored 1-6 of Slaughtneil's 1-12 as they won the 2020 Ulster Senior Club Camogie Final defeating Loughgiel of Antrim. The all important goa came early in the game when the Derry side were playing against the wind.
Slaughtneil have been all but unbeatable at county, provincial and All-Ireland level in recent years winning three national titles in a row from 2017 to 2019 with Tina playing a key role in many of those games.
Tina also tasted All-Ireland success with Offaly winning Junior and Intermediate titles.
Disruption to power and travel likely as Red Weather Warning issued for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra approaches Ireland. PIC WX CHarts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.