07 Dec 2021

Offaly singer named Best Female Artist at Black & Irish Awards

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TULLAMORE'S Tolu Makay has been named best female artist at the Black & Irish awards which were announced in Dublin last weekend.

The Nigerian born singer came to national prominence in the past 12 months with her rendering of the N17 song, made famous by the Sawdoctors, with the RTE Concert Orchestra.

The hit was broadcast on RTE's New Year's Eve programme in 2020.

Tolu was presented with the prestigious award at the the Hilton Hotel in Dublin on Saturday night last.

