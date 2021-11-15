Gardai issue host of parking tickets to fans at County Final in the Midlands
Some GAA fans got an unpleasant surprise when they returned to their cars on county final day in Portlaoise
Gardai issued a statement on Sunday after Portarlington defeated Portlaoise in the Laois Senior Football Final
"Following a number of complaints in Portlaoise today Laois Roads Policing Unit issued fixed charge notices to owners of vehicles who inconsiderately parked their vehicles causing major obstructions to pedestrians and wheelchair users in the town," they said.
