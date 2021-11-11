Three day fundraiser raises incredible sum for Renal Patient Comfort Fund at Tullamore Hospital

A three day fundraiser in Tullamore has raised an incredible sum for Renal Patient Comfort Fund at Tullamore Hospital.
Irene Brennan and her colleagues at the Square Café in Tullamore hosted a fundraising event over the Halloween weekend and raised a staggering €4,310.64 for the Renal Patient Comfort Fund at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, (MRHT).
The Dialysis Unit at MRHT is a regional centre for dialysis patients. It currently caters for over 90 patients from Offaly, Westmeath, and Longford. In addition, there is a satellite dialysis unit in Laois which can currently care for up to 30 Patients. It is planned to introduce a Home Therapies Programme at MRHT where renal patients from this region can avail of Home dialysis treatments.
The renal patient comfort fund allows the dialysis unit team to assist patients who may experience financial difficulties due to their illness.
A sincere thanks to Irene , her family and colleagues at the Square Café in Tullamore for their time and commitment to this fundraising event and to all the local business from Tullamore, and Tyrellspass who generously donated fantastic gifts.
