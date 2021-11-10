Large commercial and residential property in Offaly sells for well above asking price at auction

A large commercial and residential property in Offaly that is almost completely vacant has sold for well above the asking price at auction today.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A LOOK AROUND THE PROPERTY
Located a Fr McWey Street in Edenderry, the property includes one office unit, four retail units and three two-bedroom apartments.
Bidding at an on line auction started at €632,000 but two bidders went head to head driving the final selling price up to €691,000.
At present only the office unit is in use.
MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you spot in these gallery of team pictures from the Offaly archives?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.