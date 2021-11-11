Search

11/11/2021

Offaly company going solar to reduce carbon footprint

An Offaly company is going solar

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

Before the end of 2021, solar panels will be installed on the roof of KMK Metals Recycling’s headquarters in Tullamore, followed by the Kilbeggan plant in the summer of 2022, in an effort to further reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Solar panels are an environmentally friendly and renewable source of energy. The estimated Co2 emissions savings per year is 37,440Kg per annum for Tullamore and 27,000Kg per annum for Kilbeggan.

General Manager of KMK Metals Recycling, Max Kyck,  said: “Solar Panels will provide us with clean energy that does not produce Greenhouse gas emissions, which will in turn improve our carbon footprint in line with our company objectives. We have significant roof space across our various buildings and this is a great way to make use of them. It will also be our insurance against rising power prices and the current shortages in power. The PV panels will be very low maintenance and will work very well with our two new electric car charging points.”

In the last two years KMK Metals Recycling has made a big effort to become more carbon friendly, having switched to LED lighting, added electric vehicle charging points for employees and visitors, and are now undertaking a massive PV project.

The company installing the solar panels is Alternative Energy Ireland (AEI), which has a local office run by Darren Buckley.

