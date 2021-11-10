Search

10/11/2021

Hospital expansion and large scale employment objective of Offaly County Council

Hospital expansion and large scale employment objective of Offaly County Council

Offaly Planning Authority refused 60 dwelling at Arden Road, Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

IT is the objective of Offaly County Council to support the development of ''employment zones'' at Arden Road in Tullamore to cater for the expansion of the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore and its continued development as a Teaching/University Hospital, and or a Bio Technology Park with linkages to the hospital.

This was one of the reasons Offaly planning authority refused an applicant seeking to build 60 dwellings on the Arden Road in Tullamore.

A proposal by Sheila Doorley, was for a mix of 12 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom terrace houses, one three-bedroom detached house, 28 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two four bedroom semi-detached houses and one five bedroom detached house.

The local planning authority said the proposed development is located in an area where the stated zoning objective development plan (the Offaly County Development Plan 2021-2027) is for a business or technology park. The objective is to facilitate strategic large scale employment.

Offaly local authority said the proposed development would materially contravene the zoning objective. The proposed development would therefore be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.

In addition it described the design as being dominated by roads resulting in a poor design concept that is substandard in its form and layout. It said it fails to establish a sense of place and includes a poor quality of urban and architectural design.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media