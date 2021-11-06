WEIGHT A MINUTE! Gardai seize delivery van for this reason

Gardai seize delivery van for being almost three tonnes over legal weight
This van driver had a long 'weight' after being stopped by gardai.
Gardai have seized a delivery van for being almost three tonnes over the legal weight.
According to Garda Traffic, the van was taken by the DMR South Roads Policing Unit to a weighbridge on suspicion of being overweight.
It was found to be 2620kg (or almost 3 tonnes) over, with a total weight recorded as 6120kg or approximately 7 tonnes.
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued to the driver.
