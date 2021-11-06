PICTURE GALLERY: Scares and smiles at brilliant Halloween event in Tullamore

Halloween struck in Tullamore with a bang as Púca Spooka came to life in Lloyd Town Park when Tullamore Municipal District offered its inaugural Halloween event on Friday and Saturday, October 29-30.
Over 4,000 Halloween enthusiasts were brave enough to venture into a frightening tour through the haunted park, meeting cracking skeletons, nasty monsters and staring eyeballs. It was truly a howling Halloween weekend!
Tullamore Municipal District together with Up Close and Personal Promotions organised the event.
Families enjoyed the kids disco and fancy dress together with towering stilt walkers, Frankenstein and Dracula, while the chainsaw-wielding ghoul had some visitors quivering. The fire-breather and juggler made for a spectacular finale.
The event which was the first of its kind catered for all and was funded through the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and Tullamore Municipal District.