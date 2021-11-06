Search

06/11/2021

New millionaire in the Midlands as lucky player hits it big in National Lottery game

New millionaire in the Midlands as lucky player hits it big in National Lottery game

New millionaire in the Midlands as lucky player hits it big in National Lottery game

There is a new millionaire in the Midlands today after one lucky player hit it big in a National Lottery game on Friday.

A Daily Million player in Westmeath will be celebrating this weekend after winning the top prize of €1 million in Friday night’s 9pm draw. The winning store where the Normal Play ticket was purchased will be revealed in the coming days.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 06, 14, 15, 19, 23 and the bonus was 25.

The lucky Westmeath winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

