06/11/2021

Lucky Offaly punter turns tiny stake into big Euromillions win

One lucky Offaly punter turned a tiny stake into a big Euromillions win this week.

A normal Tuesday evening turned out to be one to remember for a Offaly punter after their tiny €0.20 cent EuroMillions  wager defied huge odds of 33,000/1 to return a handsome four-figure amount.

The anonymous customer placed the wager in their local BoyleSports shop and parted with some of their loose change on four numbers to be drawn from the main EuroMillions draw that evening.

The numbers selected were 2, 3, 17 and 29. In a matter of minutes, all four numbers rolled out of the machine meaning the ambitious bet had come in, resulting in the punter winning a stunning total of €6,600 from the tiny €0.20 cent investment.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said, “We must send huge congratulations to our Offaly customer who only required a small €0.20 cent investment to take us for €6,600. Their ambition deserves all the rewards, and we hope they have a good time spending the winnings.”

