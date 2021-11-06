PICTURE GALLERY: Offaly students graduate from university at historic conferring ceremony in Athlone

Almost 2,300 students, including many from Offaly, graduated from Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) last week at the university’s first ever conferring ceremonies in Athlone last week.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Shannon Larkin Kennedy (Offaly), Katie Pigott (Laois) and Niamh Boland (Offaly) graduating Psychiatric Nursing
Over the course of three days and seven ceremonies, 1944 undergraduate students and 329 postgraduate students, including three master’s (research mode) and nine PhDs, were conferred with university awards.
The inaugural graduation marked the first in-person ceremony to take place on campus since the country went into lockdown in March 2020 due to Covid-19.
Pictures from Jeff Harvey.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.