Offaly nightclub delighted with 'packed dancefloor' after reopening

One Offaly nightclub has expressed its delight after they were allowed to reopen for the first time in 19 months on Friday night.

The nightclub scene was finally allowed to reopen after the Covid-19 restrictions lifted and people were queueing up to get their dancing shoes on once again.

The Palace in Tullamore was only too delighted to welcome revellers back.

"It was surreal to see our dancefloor packed again last night," they posted to Facebook.

"We loved seeing people vibing and enjoying themselves again. We are back in action tonight [Saturday] with DJ Ahmed and we look forward to seeing you."

It has been mooted by Taoiseach Micheal Martin that nightclubs may have to sell tickets in advance from next weekend after some criticism of the reopening. Hundreds queued up to get into Copper Face Jacks in Dublin on Friday night, the same day almost 2,500 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

Despite the numbers, night clubs owners and goers are pleased to be back in action.