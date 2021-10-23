Search

23/10/2021

Woman shot dead by Alec Baldwin was in Offaly last year

'We witnessed her creativity, her authentic way of working'

Woman shot dead by Alec Baldwin was in Offaly last year

Halyna Hutchins in Birr in 2020

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The talented cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin in a tragic accident on the set of her latest movie, visited Offaly in 2020.

Hutchins was killed on Thursday after sustaining a gunshot to the chest from a gun fired by Baldwin during filming for Western movie Rust in New Mexico. The Ukrainian-born cinematographer was working as director of photography on the film set.

It has since emerged that Hutchins was in Offaly in the summer of 2020 shooting an untitled piece. She was behind the camera at Birr Castle for the low-budget film but Alicia Clements from the castle remembered her fondly.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins," she said.

"During her time at Birr Castle in 2020, we witnessed her creativity, her authentic way of working as well as her vision. The picture you see here is the candlelit Waterford crystal chandelier in the Music Saloon of Birr Castle last used by Halyna and her crew during filming in late Summer of last year. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Halyna was also remembered on Saturday by Barry Coyle, a casting director who worked with Hutchins in Dublin and Birr during her time here. Speaking to the Irish Times, he said: "She had a sensibility where she really appreciated Irish art and the way of expression Irish people have.”

“She was genuinely interesting and engaged with people. She saw things differently and was a really inspiring person to talk to and be around," he added.

Actor Alec Baldwin also broke his silence on Friday after the fatal incident. He said he was fully cooperating with the police investigating the death. A probe has been launched into how the weapons for the movie were prepared and controlled.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin said on Twitter.

"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.

Rust director Joel Souza, who was also struck by the projectile fired from the gun has said he is "gutted" at the loss of his "friend and colleague Halyna."

Souza was standing behind Halyna when the shooting occurred and sustained minor injuries. In a statement, he said: "She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better.

PICTURED: Halyna Hutchins behind the camera in Birr in 2020

"My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time. I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out….. It will surely aid in my recovery."

Offaly mourns hard-working family man

Overly tinted windows was just the start of the problems for this learner driver in Offaly

Major road works on two very busy roads in Offaly to start next week

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media