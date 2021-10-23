Overly tinted windows was just the start of the problems for this learner driver in Offaly

Gardai seize learner driver's car in Offaly for long list of offences
Gardai in Offaly seized a learner driver's car in Offaly this week for what turned out to be a long list of offences.
Gardai initially stopped the motorist for tinted windows which, upon inspection, were found to be above the permitted limit.
However that was the least of the motorist's problems.
It transpired that the learner driver was unaccompanied, was not displaying L-Plates and was uninsured.
A Fixed Charged Notice and a summons were issued to the driver.
Pictured at a reunion 1981 Kerry and Offaly All-Ireland SFC panels: Paudie Lynch, Vincent O'Connor, Padraig Dunne, Aidan O'Halloran and Jimmy Denihan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.