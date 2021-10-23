Historic and award winning house in the Midlands sold to US based buyer

A historic and award winning house in the Midlands which is run as a boutique guesthouse with an award winning restaurant has been sold to US based buyer

Use the Next > above or below to go through the gallery of pictures

Viewmount House has been sold to a US based buyer with local links to Longford town.

The sellers, Mr and Mrs James and Beryl Kearney, purchased Viewmount House in 1989 and have established and successfully run a boutique guesthouse business with magnificent gardens and an award-winning restaurant.

The house is believed to date back to 1620 and was owned by Lord Francis Aungier, 1st Baron of Longford.

Savills Country Agency managed the sale process on behalf of Mr and Mrs Kearney, which has been sold as a going concern to US based Mr Michael Brewster.

James Butler, Head of Savills Country Department said, ‘’The sale of Viewmount House offered a unique opportunity and is a landmark deal for Longford. It generated both domestic and international interest from a variety of buyer types and demonstrates the strength in the current market for prime period houses, especially where there are opportunities for diversification and income generation."

The owners James and Beryl Kearney, who have both lived at and operated Viewmount House for over 30 years, are now retiring and commented, “We wish the new owners of Viewmount House the very best of luck and many prosperous years. We are delighted that Viewmount House will continue to be a place of employment for Longford town and that the new owners are continuing the business.”

Mr Michael Brewster commented, ‘’Viewmount House is a real gem and a true credit to both James and Beryl Kearney who have built the business from the ground up. I am delighted that Viewmount will continue as a business run by Ronan Flanagan and Tony Martin and also continue to be an important establishment for locals and future guests to Longford town.”