WATCH: Offaly's Simon Casey stuns wedding ceremony with rendition of Elvis classic
Offaly singer Simon Casey stunned a lucky couple and their guests with a beautiful performance during their wedding ceremony on Thursday.
Casey, who is a judge in our Offaly's Next Superstar competition, has become one of the country's most sought after wedding singers and produced a beautiful rendition of the Elvis classic 'I Can't Help Falling In Love With You' on Thursday.
Simon posted the performance with Ray McLoughlin on the keyboard with his 100,000 Facebook followers.
The wedding ceremony took place at Brook Lodge in Wicklow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.