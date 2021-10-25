Major road works on two very busy roads in Offaly to start this week

Major road works planned for two very busy roads in Offaly are due to start this week.

Road works are due to take place on the N80 between Killeigh and Mountmellick and on the N52 at Durrow.

The works on the N80 are due to begin next week for a period of approximately two weeks. The works are taking place south of Killeigh close to the Laois border at Ballynasrah. A stop go system will be in place while the works are taking place.

A series of works planned for the N52 are also due to start next week.

The first phase of the works will take place at Durrow Hill starting on Tuesday, October 26. Access onto the L2006-2 will be closed except for local access. The road runs beside Durrow NS and Saint Columcille Church. A stop go system will also be in place on the N52 for the duration of the works.

There will be further works on the N52 running into November at Durrow Crossroads, Ardan, Mucklagh Roundabout and Ballard with dates for these works to be confirmed.