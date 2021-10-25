Date confirmed for switch on of Christmas Lights in Offaly town

The date has been confirmed for the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Birr.
The Christmas Lights Committee is hard at work raising funds for this year's festive season.
The lights will be officially switched on on Friday December 3.
On Saturday December 4 Santa will be visiting Oxmantown Mall once again to entertain the kids. Santa will bring the snow with him again, as well as Selection Boxes for every child.
