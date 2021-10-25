Cottage with potential in Offaly going up for auction at inviting price

Cottage with huge potential in Offaly going up for auction at inviting price
A cottage with potential in Offaly is going up for auction at what looks like a very inviting price.
While it is in need of modernisation, the cottage is up for auction with a guide price of just €50,000.
Brenda's Cottage is located on Boston Lane at Ballindarra, Birr.
A one-bedroom cottage, it has two floors and extends to approximately 70 sq. m (753 sq. ft).
It goes up for auction on line on November 10.
