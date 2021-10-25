Search

25/10/2021

Warning issued over bogus callers in high vis jackets and hard hats in Tullamore

Beware of bogus callers in high vis jackets and hard hats

People are being warned about bogus callers wearing high visibility jackets and hard hats

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A warning has been issued to people in Tullamore over bogus callers to houses in high vis vests and hard hats.

Councillor Declan Harvey said one caller came to a house dressed in a high vis jacket and hard hat. He asked about cleaning the gutters of the house and also asked if a vehicle which was parked outside was for sale. A car was also seen acting suspiciously in Park Avenue in Tullamore earlier that day. 

People are being advised to be careful who they open the door to and to always seek identification. If they are still suspicious then ask for a number from the caller and ring it to verify that the person is who they say they are. It is always better to be safe than sorry. A genuine caller will have no issue with giving a number or with the house owner ringing it. 

