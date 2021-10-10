Latest figures show Covid-19 cases increasing in two areas in Offaly

Latest figures show that Covid-19 cases have increased in two areas in Offaly

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from September 21 to October 4

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that the number of new cases have increased in the Tullamore and Birr Areas while Edenderry has seen a slight drop.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen again this week in the Tullamore Area. There were 129 new cases reported for the last 14 days compared to 111 from September 14 to September 27. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 442.4 cases per 100,000, just below the national figure. The Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county.

The Birr Area has also seen a slight increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 48 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 40 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 188.4 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest infection rate in the county.

According to the latest figures, there were 62 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 81 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped and now stands at 265.8 cases per 100,000.