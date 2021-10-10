Search

10/10/2021

Latest figures show Covid-19 cases increasing in two areas in Offaly

Latest figures show Covid-19 cases increasing in two areas in Offaly

Latest figures show Covid-19 cases increasing in two areas in Offaly

Reporter:

Reporter

Latest figures show that Covid-19 cases have increased in two areas in Offaly

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from September 21 to October 4

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that the number of new cases have increased in the Tullamore and Birr Areas while Edenderry has seen a slight drop.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen again this week in the Tullamore Area. There were 129 new cases reported for the last 14 days compared to 111 from September 14 to September 27. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 442.4 cases per 100,000, just below the national figure. The Tullamore Area still has the highest rate in the county.

The Birr Area has also seen a slight increase in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 48 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 40 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has increased to 188.4 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest infection rate in the county.

According to the latest figures, there were 62 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 81 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped and now stands at 265.8 cases per 100,000. 

Gardai investigating after burglary at Bord na Mona facility in Offaly

Farm in Midlands sells for staggering seven figure sum at auction

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media