Search

08/10/2021

Farm in Midlands sells for staggering seven figure sum at auction

Farm in Midlands sells for staggering seven figure sum at auction

Matt Dunne conducting the auction

Reporter:

Reporter

The sale of a 64 and a half acre residential farm took everybody by surprise when it went for approximately 20 per cent over its reserve price.

The Gilligan family set a reserve of €910,000 for sale of the farm and property in Mountrath. The lots were as follows

Lot 1: 4 bed detached bungalow on for €280,000.00.
Lot 2: 63 acres at €10,000.00 per acre or €630,000.00.
Lot 3: The entire farm and dwelling house

Approximately 40 people arrived to the Heritage Hotel in Killenard for the auction, where drama soon followed when the gentleman setting up the online portal failed to show.

He had gone to the Hermitage golf club. “So much for technology,” chirped Matt Dunne. But everything was back on track within 30 minutes, when Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick read out conditions of sale;

Lot 1: the bungalow on 1 ½ acres was put up for sale, bidding stopped at €270,000.00.
Lot 2: the 63 acre was then put to the floor and bidding stopped at €600,000.00.
Lot 3: Strangely when Lot 3 was put on the floor there was no interest. So clearly the majority of the interest was just in the land.

Following consultations with the vendor Matt Dunne went through the process once again this time.
Lot 1: went for €275,000.00.
Lot 2: went for €700,000.00.

Having consulted with the vendors once again Lot 2 was declared on the market and this was when the action began. Four bidders chased the land in increments of €10,000 initially, followed by €5,000.00 then then €2,500.00.

But the land surpassed all expectations when a local farmer and someone from Birr with equestrian interest fought it out to the bitter end. Matt Dunne’s hammer fell at €885,000.00, equating €14,000 per acre.

The bungalow on one and a half acres was then sold under the hammer to a local couple for €275,000.00.
Matt Dunne is urgently looking for similar farms in the area for disappointed underbidders.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media