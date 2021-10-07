Twenty things you will definitely remember if you grew up in Tullamore

Tullamore has changed a lot in the last few decades. Here's a few things you might remember if you grew up in the town that could set off a few memories for you today!

1 - When teenagers used to flock to the Sacred Heart School Disco.... Hands up if you had your first proper kiss in the SHS gym!

2 - When you moved up from the Sacred Heart Disco on a Friday night and graduated at age 16 (or even 15) to Saturday nights in The Harriers

3 - When you turned 18 and were too old for The Harriers and moved on to Spiders, The Bridge House or The Rugby Club!

3 - When you had to go to mass in St Mary's Hall, the GAA Centre or the gym in the Tec after the church burned down

4 - When we nearly froze to death every summer at the outdoor pool on the Church Road

5 - When the canal froze so hard, you didn't need a bridge to cross it.... but you were always ready to run when you heard the cracking beneath your feet!

6 - When the Record and Tape Centre was the only place to buy music in the town.

7 - When Church Street was one way but going into the centre of the town.

8 - When Captain Zooms opened in Market Square and milk shakes suddenly became a thing in Tullamore

9 - When we bought our sweets by the bag in Talbots and Fahys

10 - When Quinnsworth and Dunnes Stores were both on Patrick Street

11 - When the only chipper in town was Jimmy Carter's

12 - When there were seven nightclubs in Tullamore that were all open on a Saturday night..... can you name them all?

13 - When Pallas Lake and the Grotto were major attractions for teenagers.... actually this probably still holds true today!

14 - When half the homes in Tullamore had a television, or if you were really lucky a video recorder, rented from Kilroys.

15 - When there were 35 pubs in the town

16 - When the Bridge Centre and Main Street was a place where farmers brought their crops

17 - When the town park had three, swings, a slide, some sand, a roundabout and broken glass.... and was beside the canal

18 - When Hayes' Hotel in the middle of the town... that's going back a bit but some of us still call it Hayes' Cross.

19 - When the co-op corner actually had a co-op on the corner

20 - When going clothes shopping meant going to Dunnes Stores or one of the three drapery stores in the town..... who can name them?