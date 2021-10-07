Search

07/10/2021

Twenty things you will definitely remember if you grew up in Tullamore

20 things you will remember if you grew up in Tullamore

Waiting for Michael Jackson tickets outside the Reocrd and Tape Centre

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Tullamore has changed a lot in the last few decades. Here's a few things you might remember if you grew up in the town that could set off a few memories for you today!

1 - When teenagers used to flock to the Sacred Heart School Disco.... Hands up if you had your first proper kiss in the SHS gym! 

2 - When you moved up from the Sacred Heart Disco on a Friday night and graduated at age 16 (or even 15) to Saturday nights in The Harriers

3 - When you turned 18 and were too old for The Harriers and moved on to Spiders, The Bridge House or The Rugby Club!

3 - When you had to go to mass in St Mary's Hall, the GAA Centre or the gym in the Tec after the church burned down

4 - When we nearly froze to death every summer at the outdoor pool on the Church Road

5 - When the canal froze so hard, you didn't need a bridge to cross it.... but you were always ready to run when you heard the cracking beneath your feet!

6 - When the Record and Tape Centre was the only place to buy music in the town.

7 - When Church Street was one way but going into the centre of the town.

8 - When Captain Zooms opened in Market Square and milk shakes suddenly became a thing in Tullamore

9 - When we bought our sweets by the bag in Talbots and Fahys

10 - When Quinnsworth and Dunnes Stores were both on Patrick Street

11 - When the only chipper in town was Jimmy Carter's

12 - When there were seven nightclubs in Tullamore that were all open on a Saturday night..... can you name them all?

13 - When Pallas Lake and the Grotto were major attractions for teenagers.... actually this probably still holds true today!

14 - When half the homes in Tullamore had a television, or if you were really lucky a video recorder, rented from Kilroys.

15 - When there were 35 pubs in the town

16 - When the Bridge Centre and Main Street was a place where farmers brought their crops

17 - When the town park had three, swings, a slide, some sand, a roundabout and broken glass.... and was beside the canal

18 - When Hayes' Hotel in the middle of the town... that's going back a bit but some of us still call it Hayes' Cross.

19 - When the co-op corner actually had a co-op on the corner

20 - When going clothes shopping meant going to Dunnes Stores or one of the three drapery stores in the town..... who can name them?

THROWBACK THURSDAY: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery from the archives today?

Wedding bells ring for Offaly bride in idyllic location in the county

Offaly student graduates from university with Honours Degree

Offaly photographer embarking on new career after graduating from university with first-class honours

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media