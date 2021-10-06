Wedding bells ring for Offaly bride in perfect location in the county

Wedding bells ring for Offaly bride in idyllic location in the county
Many congratulations to happy couple who recently tied the knot in Offaly.
Best wishes are sent to Seóna de Cleir from Kinnitty and Darren Clarke from Kilkee Co Clare who were married recently.
The wedding ceremony took place in St Flannan's Church in Kinnitty.
This was followed by the wedding reception in the marvellous surrounding of Kinnitty Castle.
