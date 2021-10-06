Offaly student graduates from university with Honours Degree

An Offaly student has graduated from university with an Honours Degree.
Keelin Guilfoyle graduated from Maynooth University with an honours degree in Civil Law and Law and Criminology.
Keelin is the daughter of Eamonn and Anna Guilfoyle from Ballydownan, Geashill.
She is also a keen Camogie player with St Sinchill's Club and has also won many honours on the running track with Tullamore Harriers.
