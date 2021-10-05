10 Offaly projects announced in Government National Development Plan

THE Government has published its €165bn National Development Plan with something promised for every region in Ireland. An interactive map indicates what is happening in each area.

In Offaly, some of the projects have already been completed while others will be finished between the end of this year and 2024.

Tullamore and Edenderry have 4 projects each, Clara has one, Banagher has one, while Birr does not appear on the interactive map as having any projects.

Bicycle trails including one in the Slieve Blooms are also mentioned.

As an incentive to local councils, Minister Eamon Ryan said first priority regarding funding will be given to those councils who can deliver projects in the most cost effective and streamlined manner.

The following are the projects mentioned in the Offaly area.

Tullamore Urban Regeneration and Development 2020

Under the heading Housing and Sustainable Urban Development. ''The proposed Tullamore Regeneration Framework will be the principal impetus for compact mixed use urban development in the town centre of Tullamore, regenerating vacant and underused town centre sites in a coherent and integrated manner. This work is continuous.

The second project mentioned is Riada House Community Nursing Unit in Tullamore which has already been completed.

Number three is Kearney’s Field, Tullamore, which includes 41 Units for social housing. This is expected to be delivered before the end of this year.

Project number 4 in Tullamore falls under the heading of Housing and Sustainable Urban Development

"Funding will be provided towards the Tullamore Street Enhancement Scheme which will see a variety of works carried out."

The completion date is the first quarter of 2022.

Much of this has already taken place but work on Harbour Street and Store Street are yet to begin.

The project in Clara is located in Raheen, where 38 social houses will be delivered. A completion date is set for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Under the title Banagher Regeneration Projects the announcement stated:

"This project will develop plans for a prominent three-storey building and adjacent Square as well as Public Realm enhancement work, all on Main Street. The project will also see the development of a final design for Banagher Marina as well as a masterplan for development at the nearby site of the derelict Royal Shannon Hotel."

The completion date is the second quarter of 2022.

In Edenderry under the Libraries Capital Programme, there will be an upgrade of Edenderry Library with a Department contribution of €1.7m. A completion date for this project is the fourth quarter of 2022.

Under Edenderry Regeneration - Phase 1

''This project will deliver phase one of the Edenderry Regeneration Strategy, which will help unlock a large development site in the centre of the town and provide improved access. The project will form the basis for further regeneration initiatives that will facilitate the future growth and development of the town.'' The completion date for this is quarter 4 of 2021.

Under the heading Edenderry Masterplan

''This project will develop an architectural masterplan for the JKL Street Backlands and a commuter survey of the town and Dublin MultiNationals in relation to their locational requirements. ''The completion date is quarter 4 of 2021.

Edenderry Community Nursing Unit, Ofalia House.

Work is already completed on this facility which is a residential care centre.

International Mountain Biking Project - Slieve Bloom

This project is funded by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund

''This flagship national project will develop international standard Mountain Biking Trails which will provide recreational, health and tourism benefits. The locations include: Slieve Bloom (Offaly & Laois); Coolaney (Sligo); Ballyhoura (Limerick & Cork); Ticknock/Ballinastoe (Wicklow & Dublin) ''The completion date is 2023/2024.