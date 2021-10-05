Search

05/10/2021

10 Offaly projects announced in Government National Development Plan

10 Offaly projects announced in Government National Development Plan

The interactive map which is available on Gov.ie shows where the projects are located in each area

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THE Government has published its €165bn National Development Plan with something promised for every region in Ireland. An interactive map indicates what is happening in each area.

In Offaly, some of the projects have already been completed while others will be finished between the end of this year and 2024.

Tullamore and Edenderry have 4 projects each, Clara has one, Banagher has one, while Birr does not appear on the interactive map as having any projects.

Bicycle trails including one in the Slieve Blooms are also mentioned.

As an incentive to local councils, Minister Eamon Ryan said first priority regarding funding will be given to those councils who can deliver projects in the most cost effective and streamlined manner.

The following are the projects mentioned in the Offaly area.

Tullamore Urban Regeneration and Development 2020

Under the heading Housing and Sustainable Urban Development. ''The proposed Tullamore Regeneration Framework will be the principal impetus for compact mixed use urban development in the town centre of Tullamore, regenerating vacant and underused town centre sites in a coherent and integrated manner. This work is continuous.

The second project mentioned is Riada House Community Nursing Unit in Tullamore which has already been completed.

Number three is Kearney’s Field, Tullamore, which includes 41 Units for social housing. This is expected to be delivered before the end of this year.

Project number 4 in Tullamore falls under the heading of Housing and Sustainable Urban Development

"Funding will be provided towards the Tullamore Street Enhancement Scheme which will see a variety of works carried out."

The completion date is the first quarter of 2022.

Much of this has already taken place but work on Harbour Street and Store Street are yet to begin.

The project in Clara is located in Raheen, where 38 social houses will be delivered. A completion date is set for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Under the title Banagher Regeneration Projects the announcement stated:

"This project will develop plans for a prominent three-storey building and adjacent Square as well as Public Realm enhancement work, all on Main Street. The project will also see the development of a final design for Banagher Marina as well as a masterplan for development at the nearby site of the derelict Royal Shannon Hotel."

The completion date is the second quarter of 2022.

In Edenderry under the Libraries Capital Programme, there will be an upgrade of Edenderry Library with a Department contribution of €1.7m. A completion date for this project is the fourth quarter of 2022.

Under Edenderry Regeneration - Phase 1

''This project will deliver phase one of the Edenderry Regeneration Strategy, which will help unlock a large development site in the centre of the town and provide improved access. The project will form the basis for further regeneration initiatives that will facilitate the future growth and development of the town.'' The completion date for this is quarter 4 of 2021.

Under the heading Edenderry Masterplan

''This project will develop an architectural masterplan for the JKL Street Backlands and a commuter survey of the town and Dublin MultiNationals in relation to their locational requirements. ''The completion date is quarter 4 of 2021.

Edenderry Community Nursing Unit, Ofalia House.

Work is already completed on this facility which is a residential care centre.

International Mountain Biking Project - Slieve Bloom

This project is funded by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund

''This flagship national project will develop international standard Mountain Biking Trails which will provide recreational, health and tourism benefits. The locations include: Slieve Bloom (Offaly & Laois); Coolaney (Sligo); Ballyhoura (Limerick & Cork); Ticknock/Ballinastoe (Wicklow & Dublin) ''The completion date is 2023/2024.

Offaly TD blasts 'nightmare' Just Transition scenario in National Development Plan

TOP STORIES: What made the news in Offaly during the Facebook outage?

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media