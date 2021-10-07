Offaly Tidy Towns group pays special tribute to much-missed former chairman

An Offaly Tidy Towns group has paid tribute to its much-missed former chairman

Birr Tidy Towns remembered its former Chairperson Tony McLoughlin

Tony was a very active and keen member of Tidy Towns for many years until his death in May 2019.

A gathering of people came together in Mill Island recently for the unveiling of a bench and the planting of a tree. Present in the gathering were members of his family and former council colleagues.

Tony's incredible community spirit and his deep love of Birr were remembered during the event.

Mill Island was an appropriate setting as it was a place which he greatly loved and which he spent much time in.

Bernie Fanneran of Birr Tidy Towns said the tree being planted is a magnolia tree. “Tony loved Mill Island park,” she said, “and he was very fond of magnolia trees.”

The level of Tony's love of Birr and his pride in his hometown was a thing of renown.

Over many years he could often be seen walking the streets of the town operating his litter picker, with his dog Millie by his side. His sense of doing positive things for your community and his belief in the importance of a positive community spirit was second to none.

Tony was one of the founding members of Birr Tidy Towns, founded in 1984.