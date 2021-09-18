New Covid-19 cases jump significantly in one area of Offaly but fall dramatically in another

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that new cases have risen significantly in one area of the county while falling dramatically in another.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from August 31 to September 13.

The Edenderry Area has seen a significant increase in new cases this week. There were 161 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 138 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 690.2 cases per 100,000 up from 591.6 cases per 100,000 last week. It now has the highest rate of Covd-19 cases in the county.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has dropped dramatically this week in the Tullamore Area However the Tullamore Area still has the highest number of new cases in the county. There were 114 new cases reported this week compared to just 169 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has dropped to 391 cases per 100,000 from 579.6 cases per 100,000 last week.

The Birr Area has seen another drop in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 64 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 77 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has now dropped to 251.2 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest infection rate in the county.