Search

18/09/2021

Outrage as long standing Tullamore tree 'Monty' is cut down

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

AN ancient Monterey Pine tree which was removed from the Spollenstown area of Tullamore has caused a lot of upset for some residents living in the area who maintain they were not consulted before it was taken down.

However, a spokesperson at Offaly County Council says the tree was badly damaged and was a danger to road and footpath users.

Meanwhile, a sign has been erected at the site of the tree, and as if the tree is telling its own story it states. "My name is Monty. Me and my branches had been hanging out here for a long long time!

"I can remember a lot, the foundation of the State and a couple of world wars among other things!

For many years all was well, men came to build a road and path, that was ok. Men came to widen the road and that was ok too. They valued me and kept me."

It goes on to say that it was then cut down due to a "small bump in the road."

Offaly County Council stated: "The tree in question was the source of severe damage to the adjacent road and footpath to the extent that the footpath and road in the vicinity could not be used safely. We had a temporary traffic management in place for a number of months in the interest of the safety of road users.

"We consulted with a number of arborists and the Tree Council as well as residents in the area; we decided ultimately that the sensible option was to remove the tree."

Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue Commissioners publishes latest tax defaulter lists

Revealed...

MEMORY LANE: Will you recognise anyone in our gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives?

QUIZ: Can you match these 15 Offaly GAA greats with their clubs?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media