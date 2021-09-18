Who didn't pay their taxes? Revenue Commissioners publishes latest tax defaulter lists

Over €3 million in tax settlements have been announced by the Revenue Commissioners in the latest list of Tax defaulters while nearly €100 million was collected as a result of more than 20,000 interventions.

The Revenue Commissioners publication is in respect of the period April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The list is published in two parts.

Revenue says settlements are published when the "extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of" and the default arises because of "careless or deliberate behaviour".

The tax office published 18 cases which resulted in €3.39 million is the total settlement. Some seven cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000 of which one exceeded €500,000. The largest settlement was €1.5 million from a medical service provider.

There were five cases in which the settlement was not fully paid as at 30 September 2019. In total, €966,684.70 was the amount unpaid as at June 30, 2021.

Revenue also publishes a list of Court Determinations. This list is persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Six cases where there was a court determination of penalty amounted to €730,313.96 while 55 cases where a court imposed fine was issued amounted to €137,750.

