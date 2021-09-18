Offaly company creates epic version of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in most Irish way possible
An Offaly company has created an epic version of incredible Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit in the most Irish way possible.
The staff in J Grennans and Sons in Rath recreated the outlandish look using what else but silage wrap. What better material could you use for the wet Irish winter ahead!
However they would not divulge the identity of their Kim as they are concerned they could be inundated with modelling requests! But look closely and you might just get a clue from the strands of hair protruding!
And sources in Rath have told the Offaly Express that reports of a television series called 'Keeping up with the Grennans' are premature but they say they are open to offers!
