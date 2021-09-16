Almost 3,000 premises left without power in Offaly and Westmeath

The ESB are working to restore power to almost 3,000 customers
THERE is a major power outage in the Tullamore and Kilbeggan areas with 2,970 customers affected.
The ESB says there is a fault at Srah, Tullamore.
ESB customers affected are in Ballinagar, Ballydaly, Tinnycross, Kilbeggan and Tullamore Town.
The fault was reported at 9.50am this morning and power is estimated to return at 1.30pm
The ESB has apologised for the fault and say they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
