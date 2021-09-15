Offaly parish to host 'blessing of pets' event
An Offaly parish is planning a blessing of pets event in the coming weeks.
Edenderry Parish is inviting parishioners to bring their animals to the St Mary's Church grounds on Sunday, October 3 where they can be blessed.
Those hoping to attend are advised to attend at 3pm on the day.
The blessing ceremony will take place outdoors in the church grounds.
