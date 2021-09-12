WATCH: Offaly rider involved in dramatic crash in British Superbikes race

Kevin Keyes is catapulted from his bike during the race
Offaly motorcycle racing star Kevin Keyes has been involved in a dramatic crash in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.
The Edenderry man had battled back from the rear of the grid to be on the heels of the leading pack of five when he came down.
Speaking after the race, Kevin, who was uninjured, said: "Firstly I want to say a massive apology to my team and all my sponsors. I really thought I could of given you a win/podium today but unfortunately, I went down.
"I started today’s race in P17 and fought my way up to the leading pack, once I got up to P5 I really felt comfortable just sitting with them and was waiting for my chances to attack and go for the podium, but unfortunately I made a small error and went down," he added.
Taking some positives from the race, Kevin added: "I’ve been away from the British Championship two years now and after three dry sessions on a brand new bike, to challenge for a podium straight away gives me something to go home happy about."
"Sorry again to my whole team and all my sponsors and thanks to you all for getting me here."
